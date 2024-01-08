U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) conduct an instream onload of personnel and equipment with landing craft, air cushion while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910109
|VIRIN:
|231115-M-PO838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110075420
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Conduct LCAC Operations Underway, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
