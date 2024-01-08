Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Conduct LCAC Operations Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) conduct an instream onload of personnel and equipment with landing craft, air cushion while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910109
    VIRIN: 231115-M-PO838-1001
    Filename: DOD_110075420
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Amphibious
    MAGTF
    Modernization
    Crisis Response
    PHIBRON 5
    Naval Integration

