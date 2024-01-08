Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-365 Unload from Aircraft

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with VMM-365 (reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), arrive at Fort Barfoot during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise, Jan. 7, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 06:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910097
    VIRIN: 240107-M-KK733-1001
    Filename: DOD_110075037
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US

    Realistic Urban Training
    VMM-365

