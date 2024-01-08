VMM-365 Unload from Aircraft

U.S. Marines with VMM-365 (reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), arrive at Fort Barfoot during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise, Jan. 7, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 06:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910097
|VIRIN:
|240107-M-KK733-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110075037
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FORT PICKETT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
