MCRD Parris Island Gas Chamber

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Edward Ustaris, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Chief, Field Training Company, Weapons Battalion, talks about the Gas Chamber on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 02, 2023. The purpose of the Gas Chamber is to instruct the recruits on proper application of a gas mask, when and how to instruct others on the timing to place a gas mask on and to build trust in their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
|01.02.2024
|01.08.2024 11:48
|Video Productions
|910073
|240105-M-PK304-1001
|DOD_110074557
|00:00:43
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|0
|0
