    MCRD Parris Island Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Edward Ustaris, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Chief, Field Training Company, Weapons Battalion, talks about the Gas Chamber on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 02, 2023. The purpose of the Gas Chamber is to instruct the recruits on proper application of a gas mask, when and how to instruct others on the timing to place a gas mask on and to build trust in their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910073
    VIRIN: 240105-M-PK304-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074557
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US

    TAGS

    USMC
    Gas Mask
    Gas Chamber
    CBRN
    MCRD-PI

