    Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    For Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, looks back on the life and legacy of Dr. King, including the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom which occurred on Aug. 28, 1963. Many events led up the march, with the Birmingham Campaign during April and May of 1963 being one of the most significant, which saw Dr. King lead peaceful protests and being arrested. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)(Footage courtesy of the National Archives)

    Location: US

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    martin luther king
    civil rights
    buffalo district

