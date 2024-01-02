Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, looks back on the life and legacy of Dr. King, including the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom which occurred on Aug. 28, 1963. Many events led up the march, with the Birmingham Campaign during April and May of 1963 being one of the most significant, which saw Dr. King lead peaceful protests and being arrested. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)(Footage courtesy of the National Archives)
