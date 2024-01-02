Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fire M2 Browning .50 Caliber machine guns from atop of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. The reason for the training was to increase their lethality, survivability, and capability when it comes to employing the M2 .50 Caliber machine gun in a mounted platform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 23:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910021
    VIRIN: 231222-M-ER396-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074048
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range, by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Japan
    Machine Gun

