Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    341st Military Intelligence Battalion (Linguist) Human Intelligence Collector (HUMINT) training.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Ryan Dunn 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Washington Army National guardsmen with A Co. 341st Military Intelligence Battalion (linguist), 56th Theater Information Operations Group, conduct scenario-based training to sharpen their skills as human intelligence collectors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 6, 2024. The simulated training helps prepare the Guardsman for real world situations when their skills are needed for overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 19:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910017
    VIRIN: 240106-A-HV434-7771
    Filename: DOD_110074015
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion (Linguist) Human Intelligence Collector (HUMINT) training., by SPC Ryan Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    leadership
    military intelligence
    training
    Washington army national guard
    guardsman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT