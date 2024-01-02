341st Military Intelligence Battalion (Linguist) Human Intelligence Collector (HUMINT) training.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Washington Army National guardsmen with A Co. 341st Military Intelligence Battalion (linguist), 56th Theater Information Operations Group, conduct scenario-based training to sharpen their skills as human intelligence collectors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 6, 2024. The simulated training helps prepare the Guardsman for real world situations when their skills are needed for overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)