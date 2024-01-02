Washington Army National guardsmen with A Co. 341st Military Intelligence Battalion (linguist), 56th Theater Information Operations Group, conduct scenario-based training to sharpen their skills as human intelligence collectors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 6, 2024. The simulated training helps prepare the Guardsman for real world situations when their skills are needed for overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 19:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910017
|VIRIN:
|240106-A-HV434-7771
|Filename:
|DOD_110074015
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion (Linguist) Human Intelligence Collector (HUMINT) training., by SPC Ryan Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT