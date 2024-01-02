Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARAC Fixed-Wing Pilot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Video by Maj. Eric Connor 

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Tale of two jobs featuring CW3 Brittany Hobt...a fixed-wing pilot for the Army Reserve and civilian farm owner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 23:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909991
    VIRIN: 230102-A-VC502-4932
    Filename: DOD_110073316
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARAC Fixed-Wing Pilot, by MAJ Eric Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    recruiting
    fixed-wing
    ARAC
    aviation
    1-158th ARB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT