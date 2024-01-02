Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Casandra Ancheta and Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers, distinguished visitors and family members attended the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA) Target Acquisition Section, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section prepare to deploy in support of Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting Operation Juniper Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909989
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-MA694-1001
    Filename: DOD_110073314
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom, by SPC Casandra Ancheta and SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment Ceremony
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    Hiki No
    INDOPACOM

