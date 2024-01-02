Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom

U.S. Soldiers, distinguished visitors and family members attended the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA) Target Acquisition Section, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section prepare to deploy in support of Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting Operation Juniper Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|01.06.2024
|01.06.2024 22:40
|B-Roll
|909989
|240106-Z-MA694-1001
|DOD_110073314
|00:02:55
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|3
|3
