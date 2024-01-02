B-Roll: 3rd Infantry Division Artillery medics provide first-aid training to children at Latvian winter camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army medics with 3rd Infantry Division Artillery provided winter first-aid training during a winter camp for Latvian children held near Jelgava, Latvia, Jan 6. 2024. The medics taught classes on preventing cold-weather injuries like frostbite and hypothermia, demonstrated applying pressure bandages, and using a litter. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)