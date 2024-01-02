231109-N-RC359-1001 CHARLESTOWN, MA (Nov. 9, 2023) This video was created to showcase the oldest commissioned warship afloat, USS Constitution. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class George Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 17:40
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|909958
|VIRIN:
|231109-N-RC359-1001
|PIN:
|811807
|Filename:
|DOD_110072302
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CHARLESTOWN, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 231109-N-RC359-1001, by PO2 George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
