VANGUARD: Embarked

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) for integrated training in the Pacific Ocean, November 2023. The 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force comprises Battalion Landing Team 1/5, Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)