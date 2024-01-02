VANGUARD: Embarked

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) for integrated training in the Pacific Ocean, November 2023. The 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force comprises Battalion Landing Team 1/5, Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909955
    VIRIN: 231226-M-PO838-3897
    Filename: DOD_110072226
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Amphibious
    MAGTF
    Modernization
    Crisis Response
    PHIBRON 5
    Naval Integration

