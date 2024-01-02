Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio-Blue Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    240105-N-ED185-1001 KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 5, 2025) The blue crew of the Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) holds a change of command ceremony at Keyport, Washington, January 5, 2024. During the ceremony Capt. Eric A. Hunter relieved Capt. Micah D. Maxwell as commanding officer of Ohio-blue (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909953
    VIRIN: 240105-N-ED185-1001
    Filename: DOD_110072206
    Length: 00:56:51
    Location: US

    COMSUBPAC
    COMSUBGRU 9

