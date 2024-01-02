Meet OC/T Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez, Houston, Texas native and observer, coach/trainer with Task Force Conquer, 1-289 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico, as he describes what he likes about his assignment since 2021. The 5th AR BDE is uniquely composed of experts from all backgrounds in the active, reserve, and national guard component that merge together to train and validate individual Soldiers and units to deploy overseas.