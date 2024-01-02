Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Barksdale Year in Review

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video spotlights the hard-working Airmen and the different events that happened during 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La, Dec. 31, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909935
    VIRIN: 231231-F-KX495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110072022
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Barksdale Year in Review, by A1C Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Year in Review
    Barksdale AFB
    2023
    B-52
    B-52H Stratofortress

