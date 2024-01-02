This video spotlights the hard-working Airmen and the different events that happened during 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La, Dec. 31, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909935
|VIRIN:
|231231-F-KX495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110072022
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2023 Barksdale Year in Review, by A1C Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT