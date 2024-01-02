USS McFaul returns from deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240104-N-XI307-1001 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) returns to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after a 8-month deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 4, 2024. McFaul, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)