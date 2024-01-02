Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon 9 OVZON-3 Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker and Joshua Conti

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Falcon 9 OVZON-3 Launch from SLC-40 and Falcon 9 booster landing at LZ-1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 3, 2024. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909923
    VIRIN: 240105-X-NY190-1001
    Filename: DOD_110071772
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon 9 OVZON-3 Launch, by SrA Samuel Becker and Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space
    Launch
    booster
    Falcon 9
    OVZON-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT