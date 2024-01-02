Falcon 9 OVZON-3 Launch from SLC-40 and Falcon 9 booster landing at LZ-1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 3, 2024. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909923
|VIRIN:
|240105-X-NY190-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071772
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Falcon 9 OVZON-3 Launch, by SrA Samuel Becker and Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
