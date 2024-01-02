Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL 2023 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory leads the discovery, development and delivery of warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. Take a look at the highlights from 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 09:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909916
    VIRIN: 230104-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110071720
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL 2023 Year in Review, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    AFRL
    Technology
    Drone
    Innovation
    Thor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT