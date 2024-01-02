Pacific Spotlight of Kiana Farm, Operations Team Lead of the A2D2 council in Misawa, JA. She explains the importance of volunteers to running A2D2.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 02:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909907
|VIRIN:
|240102-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071470
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: Misawa Air Base A2D2, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
