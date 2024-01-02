Military Free Fall Operations Series Reel 1

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion descend after jumping from a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, from Dec. 11 to Dec 14, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk is assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Sheber)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 01:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909904
|VIRIN:
|240105-M-JI473-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071455
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
