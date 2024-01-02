Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Free Fall Operations Series Reel 1

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion descend after jumping from a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, from Dec. 11 to Dec 14, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk is assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Sheber)

    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    3dMardiv
    3d Marine Division
    3dRecon
    3d Reconnaissance Battalion
    Military Free Fall operations

