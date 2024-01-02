AR-MEDCOM Suicide Prevention Message: 'Remember that no matter what your life matters'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Feeling low and alone can be one of the toughest feelings in the world. It's important to know that we have people there for us, even if it feels like we don't. Whether it's family, friends, your brothers and sisters in arms, or even members of your local community; in their eyes you have value. Remember that no matter what, your life matters.