Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR-MEDCOM Suicide Prevention Message: 'Remember that no matter what your life matters'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Feeling low and alone can be one of the toughest feelings in the world. It's important to know that we have people there for us, even if it feels like we don't. Whether it's family, friends, your brothers and sisters in arms, or even members of your local community; in their eyes you have value. Remember that no matter what, your life matters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909899
    VIRIN: 231215-A-XO050-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110071382
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    ARMEDCOM
    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT