Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Major General Evan L. Pettus, commander, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), is interviewed by Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell and Lt Col Jorge Serafin, the respective editors of Air University Press' Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs and Journal of the Americas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 21:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909898
    VIRIN: 231215-O-SU002-3831
    Filename: DOD_110071365
    Length: 00:37:44
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 12, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    Latin America and the Caribbean
    geopolitics
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT