    How Soldiers Compete in Rifle Olympic Trials

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail explains the process of Rifle Olympic Trials and how Soldiers can make Team USA.

    The Darlington, Wisconsin native knows the process well as he competed in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics (50m Prone Rifle event). He also served as an assistant coach for the 2021 Olympics.

    McPhail currently serves as the team chief for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team and has Soldiers competing in for slots on Team USA in both the 10m Air Rifle and 50m Smallbore events. Learn about what it takes to make the team, his Olympic experience and how this all translate into a stronger Army.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 20:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909895
    VIRIN: 240104-A-ZG886-2941
    Filename: DOD_110071358
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: GA, US

    Olympics
    USAMU
    Michael McPhail
    rifle athlete
    Soldier Olympian
    Paris2024

