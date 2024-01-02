How Soldiers Compete in Rifle Olympic Trials

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail explains the process of Rifle Olympic Trials and how Soldiers can make Team USA.



The Darlington, Wisconsin native knows the process well as he competed in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics (50m Prone Rifle event). He also served as an assistant coach for the 2021 Olympics.



McPhail currently serves as the team chief for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team and has Soldiers competing in for slots on Team USA in both the 10m Air Rifle and 50m Smallbore events. Learn about what it takes to make the team, his Olympic experience and how this all translate into a stronger Army.