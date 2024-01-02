Joint Task Force Civil Support Command Video

On order, JTF-CS conducts CBRN response and all hazards DSCA operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering and prevent further injury.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909878
|VIRIN:
|240104-N-SD965-9741
|Filename:
|DOD_110071266
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
