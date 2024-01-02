Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony in Honor of Anthony R. Hale

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Faith Quiroga 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Promotion Ceremony in Honor of Anthony R. Hale, hosted by Chief of Staff of the Army GEN Randy A. George. Appearance by Gen(r) Casey. In The Pentagon Patriot Room, Washington DC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909867
    VIRIN: 240103-A-TV870-1005
    Filename: DOD_110071083
    Length: 00:31:54
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Gen Casey
    Promotion Ceremony
    CSA George
    LTG Hale

