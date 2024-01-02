Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medavaces woman off Port Manatee

    PORT MANATEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St Petersburg boat crew medevaces a 58-year-old female on a cruise ship off Port Manatee. The female required a higher level of care and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Merry Pier. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909844
    VIRIN: 240104-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110070667
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: PORT MANATEE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medavaces woman off Port Manatee, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    medevac
    SAR
    USCG

