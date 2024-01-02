Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Conducts Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    01.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ray McCann 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts Flight Operations on Jan. 2, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909825
    VIRIN: 240102-N-IP029-1006
    Filename: DOD_110070388
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: AT SEA

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USCENTCOMPA

