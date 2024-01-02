The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anh V. Tran
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 05:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909810
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-KV126-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110070370
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE Conducts Flight Operations, by PO2 Mo Bourdi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT