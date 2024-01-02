Meet Kadena's Air Force Reserve In-Service Recruiter

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lissy Mariscal-Pinzon, Air Force Reserve in-service recruiter, introduces herself in a video at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 28, 2023. She helps active duty Airmen apply for the Palace Chase and Palace Front programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)
|12.28.2023
|01.04.2024 02:33
|Commercials
|909796
|240104-F-IV266-1001
|DOD_110070167
|00:00:51
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
