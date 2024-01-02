Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Kadena's Air Force Reserve In-Service Recruiter

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lissy Mariscal-Pinzon, Air Force Reserve in-service recruiter, introduces herself in a video at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 28, 2023. She helps active duty Airmen apply for the Palace Chase and Palace Front programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 02:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 909796
    VIRIN: 240104-F-IV266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110070167
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Kadena's Air Force Reserve In-Service Recruiter, by SrA Yosselin Campos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Air Force Reserve
    Palace Chase
    KAB
    Palace Front

