Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) crew rescues disabled vessel in Bering Sea

Crew members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) rescue a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea with eight people aboard, and tow them into safe waters near Adak, Alaska, Dec. 31, 2023. The fishing vessel, Aleutian No. 1, lost propulsion after a line became entangled in its propeller, and the crew of the Haley established a tow in heavy weather and effectively towed them over 160 nautical miles to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen Newman)