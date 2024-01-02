Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) crew rescues disabled vessel in Bering Sea

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crew members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) rescue a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea with eight people aboard, and tow them into safe waters near Adak, Alaska, Dec. 31, 2023. The fishing vessel, Aleutian No. 1, lost propulsion after a line became entangled in its propeller, and the crew of the Haley established a tow in heavy weather and effectively towed them over 160 nautical miles to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen Newman)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Alaska
    USCG
    Alex Haley
    CoastGuardNewswire

