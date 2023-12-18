Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMES – Military Working Dog Training Aides

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina Delgado 

    Dr. Jeff Walterscheid, the chief toxicologist at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, talks about the training aides made by the AFMES Division of Forensic Toxicology to prepare military working dogs for counternarcotics missions, Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 30, 2023. (Department of Defense video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909784
    VIRIN: 230830-D-LM581-2002
    Filename: DOD_110069813
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMES – Military Working Dog Training Aides, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Military Working Dogs
    Dover Air Force Base
    Toxicology
    Training Aides
    AMFES

