Dr. Jeff Walterscheid, the chief toxicologist at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, talks about the training aides made by the AFMES Division of Forensic Toxicology to prepare military working dogs for counternarcotics missions, Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 30, 2023. (Department of Defense video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909784
|VIRIN:
|230830-D-LM581-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110069813
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMES – Military Working Dog Training Aides, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
