    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System – Overview

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina Delgado 

    Dr. Timothy McMahon, the director of DNA operations for the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, talks about the command’s missions, Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 30, 2023. (Department of Defense video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 15:22
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    Department of Defense
    Missions
    Dover Air Force Base
    DNA
    Toxicology
    AMFES

