The US Army Intelligence and Security Command conducted a change of command ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Va. on December 14, 2023. Maj. Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909774
|VIRIN:
|231214-O-XP377-3541
|Filename:
|DOD_110069486
|Length:
|00:57:14
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, INSCOM Change of Command Ceremony, by Andrew Sajdera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
