    INSCOM Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Andrew Sajdera 

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    The US Army Intelligence and Security Command conducted a change of command ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Va. on December 14, 2023. Maj. Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909774
    VIRIN: 231214-O-XP377-3541
    Filename: DOD_110069486
    Length: 00:57:14
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US

    Fort Belvoir
    US Army Intelligence and Security Command
    INSCOM

