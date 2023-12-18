Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th RQW Deployment

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing deploy from Moffett Federal Airfield, California, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve on Dec. 30, 2023.The 129th RQW's mission is to train and prepare to perform its wartime mission of combat search and rescue anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 12:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909757
    VIRIN: 231230-Z-KL412-1000
    Filename: DOD_110069033
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CA, US

    This work, 129th RQW Deployment, by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    USAF
    Deployment
    129th Rescue Wing

