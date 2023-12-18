Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing deploy from Moffett Federal Airfield, California, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve on Dec. 30, 2023.The 129th RQW's mission is to train and prepare to perform its wartime mission of combat search and rescue anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|909757
|VIRIN:
|231230-Z-KL412-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110069033
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 129th RQW Deployment, by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT