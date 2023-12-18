129th RQW Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing deploy from Moffett Federal Airfield, California, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve on Dec. 30, 2023.The 129th RQW's mission is to train and prepare to perform its wartime mission of combat search and rescue anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)