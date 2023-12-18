U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, employ a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System during a counter unmanned aerial system exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909752
|VIRIN:
|231104-M-YF186-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068877
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, BROLL: 15th MEU Marines Counter UAS Threats Underway, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
