U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct carrier qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 11, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 20:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909751
|VIRIN:
|231111-M-YF186-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068876
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BROLL: VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer during Integrated Training, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
