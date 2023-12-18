Children came to the Navy Exchange in Hario to take pictures with Santa. The NEX was decorated with lights, trees and a fireplace. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 20:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909749
|VIRIN:
|231218-N-GG032-6626
|Filename:
|DOD_110068874
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pictures with Santa, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT