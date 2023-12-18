Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pictures with Santa

    JAPAN

    12.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    Children came to the Navy Exchange in Hario to take pictures with Santa. The NEX was decorated with lights, trees and a fireplace. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 20:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909749
    VIRIN: 231218-N-GG032-6626
    Filename: DOD_110068874
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pictures with Santa, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    christmas
    santa
    NEX
    hario

