    BROLL: 15th MEU Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts flight operations on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 12, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909748
    VIRIN: 231112-M-YF186-2001
    Filename: DOD_110068873
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: 15th MEU Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    flight operations
    NAVY
    aviation
    Naval Integration

