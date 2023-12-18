122623-N-OG286-1001 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 26, 2023) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, gives a holiday message to the Sailors onboard the base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 19:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|VIRIN:
|122623-N-OG286-1001
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Holiday Message, by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
