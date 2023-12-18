Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Message

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    122623-N-OG286-1001 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 26, 2023) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, gives a holiday message to the Sailors onboard the base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 19:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909747
    VIRIN: 122623-N-OG286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068872
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Christmas, NAF, NAFA, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Navy, Holiday

