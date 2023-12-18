U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a mass casualty exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909745
|VIRIN:
|231211-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068854
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CLB-15, Mass Casualty Training, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
