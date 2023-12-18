Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS NEW ORLEANS (LPD 18) HOLIDAY MESSAGE 2023-2024

    JAPAN

    12.28.2023

    Video by Lt.j.g. Allysin Marsico 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    The CO, XO, CMC, Officers, Chief Petty Officers, and Crew of Forward-deployed Naval Forces unit USS New Orleans (LPD 18) stand in the Upper Vehicle Stowage area of New Orleans and wish their friends and family a safe and happy holidays this season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 17:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909744
    VIRIN: 231229-N-RH471-9750
    Filename: DOD_110068848
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS NEW ORLEANS (LPD 18) HOLIDAY MESSAGE 2023-2024, by LTJG Allysin Marsico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    holiday greeting
    LPD 18
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

