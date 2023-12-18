USS NEW ORLEANS (LPD 18) HOLIDAY MESSAGE 2023-2024

The CO, XO, CMC, Officers, Chief Petty Officers, and Crew of Forward-deployed Naval Forces unit USS New Orleans (LPD 18) stand in the Upper Vehicle Stowage area of New Orleans and wish their friends and family a safe and happy holidays this season.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 17:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909744
|VIRIN:
|231229-N-RH471-9750
|Filename:
|DOD_110068848
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Japan
USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
