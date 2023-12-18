Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Video created in order to review the 114th Fighter Wing’s previous year’s events in light of the upcoming year at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Dec. 27, 2023. During the year 2023, the 114th Fighter Wing participated in multiple training exercises, morale events, and conferences, as well as hosting the Sioux Falls Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909739
    VIRIN: 231227-Z-QG092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068772
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Year in Review, by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    2023 Year in Review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT