Video created in order to review the 114th Fighter Wing’s previous year’s events in light of the upcoming year at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Dec. 27, 2023. During the year 2023, the 114th Fighter Wing participated in multiple training exercises, morale events, and conferences, as well as hosting the Sioux Falls Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909739
|VIRIN:
|231227-Z-QG092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068772
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Year in Review, by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT