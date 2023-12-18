This is a hype video for the upcoming airs show at McConnell AFB on August 24-25th 2024. The air show will feature the Blue Angels as special guests.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 13:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909728
|VIRIN:
|240102-F-GC264-1615
|Filename:
|DOD_110068494
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Frontiers in Flight Air Show Hype Video - McConnell AFB, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT