    2024 Frontiers in Flight Air Show Hype Video - McConnell AFB

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This is a hype video for the upcoming airs show at McConnell AFB on August 24-25th 2024. The air show will feature the Blue Angels as special guests.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 13:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909728
    VIRIN: 240102-F-GC264-1615
    Filename: DOD_110068494
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    air show
    McConnell
    airshow
    Blue Angels
    Frontiers in Flight

