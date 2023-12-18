Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Sealift Command: 75 Years of Maritime Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    October 1, 2024 marks the 75th Anniversary of Military Sealift Command (MSC). It was on this date in 1949 that RADM William M. Callaghan stood up Military Sea Transportation Service (MSTS) at the Main Navy and Munitions Building, Washington DC. For 75 years, MSC has provided agile logistics, strategic sealift and specialized missions to the Department of Defense. We will honor our historical significance within the maritime environment, the versatility and capability of our fleet and the contributions and sacrifices made by our Civil Service Mariners – past and present – along with the Sailors and civilian employees who support them through numerous public affairs products; community outreach; special observances and special events. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 09:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909727
    VIRIN: 231215-N-TF680-1002
    Filename: DOD_110068478
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Sealift Command: 75 Years of Maritime Excellence, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSC75, MSC75andCounting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT