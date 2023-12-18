Military Sealift Command: 75 Years of Maritime Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

October 1, 2024 marks the 75th Anniversary of Military Sealift Command (MSC). It was on this date in 1949 that RADM William M. Callaghan stood up Military Sea Transportation Service (MSTS) at the Main Navy and Munitions Building, Washington DC. For 75 years, MSC has provided agile logistics, strategic sealift and specialized missions to the Department of Defense. We will honor our historical significance within the maritime environment, the versatility and capability of our fleet and the contributions and sacrifices made by our Civil Service Mariners – past and present – along with the Sailors and civilian employees who support them through numerous public affairs products; community outreach; special observances and special events. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)