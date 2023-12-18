October 1, 2024 marks the 75th Anniversary of Military Sealift Command (MSC). It was on this date in 1949 that RADM William M. Callaghan stood up Military Sea Transportation Service (MSTS) at the Main Navy and Munitions Building, Washington DC. For 75 years, MSC has provided agile logistics, strategic sealift and specialized missions to the Department of Defense. We will honor our historical significance within the maritime environment, the versatility and capability of our fleet and the contributions and sacrifices made by our Civil Service Mariners – past and present – along with the Sailors and civilian employees who support them through numerous public affairs products; community outreach; special observances and special events. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 09:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909727
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-TF680-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110068478
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Sealift Command: 75 Years of Maritime Excellence, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT