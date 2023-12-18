Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Winter Safety Video McConnell AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Winter Safety video reminding people and advising people on how to stay safe this season with possible ice, snow and freezing temperatures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909726
    VIRIN: 231228-F-GC264-3837
    Filename: DOD_110068475
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Winter Safety Video McConnell AFB, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Winter Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT