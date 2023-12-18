Winter Safety video reminding people and advising people on how to stay safe this season with possible ice, snow and freezing temperatures.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909726
|VIRIN:
|231228-F-GC264-3837
|Filename:
|DOD_110068475
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Winter Safety Video McConnell AFB, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS
