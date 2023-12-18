Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Spangdahlem Wrapped 2023

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    An interactive summary of products made by AFN Spangdahlem in 2023. This product was made to resemble an awards show or Spotify wrapped as AFN is also a music and entertainment service.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 05:33
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

