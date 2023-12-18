AFN Now Holiday Giveaway Advertisement

DJ Muffin man (SrA Jamal Berry II) Goes around raising awareness for AFN Now. AFN Now is a free video streaming service available to all overseas DOD members.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 05:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|909715
|VIRIN:
|231220-F-ME505-4705
|Filename:
|DOD_110068374
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
