    AFN Now Holiday Giveaway Advertisement

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    DJ Muffin man (SrA Jamal Berry II) Goes around raising awareness for AFN Now. AFN Now is a free video streaming service available to all overseas DOD members.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 05:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 909715
    VIRIN: 231220-F-ME505-4705
    Filename: DOD_110068374
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Now Holiday Giveaway Advertisement, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    Man on the Street
    Funny
    AFN Spangdahlem
    AFN Now

