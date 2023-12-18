The Dight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Kalvin Kes)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2024 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909713
|VIRIN:
|231201-N-GJ011-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110068240
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT