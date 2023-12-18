Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Years

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu 

    USS Harry S Truman

    231227-N-JU916-1001 NORFOLK Va. (Dec. 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz Class aircract carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) look back at 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909700
    VIRIN: 231227-N-JU916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067545
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Naval Aviation
    Forged by the Sea

