Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FC2 Luksich - 2nd Generation Sailor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu 

    USS Harry S Truman

    230807-N-JU916-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 7 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jonah Luksich speaks about being a second generation sailor aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909690
    VIRIN: 230807-N-JU916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067460
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FC2 Luksich - 2nd Generation Sailor, by PO3 Casey Iwuagwu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Naval Aviation
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT