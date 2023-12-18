Provider Soldiers welcome 2024 at Powidz

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider celebrate the New Year at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. Their mission is to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank.
|12.31.2023
|12.31.2023 18:56
|B-Roll
|909683
|231231-A-cj193-3336
|DOD_110067400
|00:00:56
|POWIDZ, PL
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|3
|3
